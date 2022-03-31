The POTUS does not need to – nor should he – “walk back” his personal belief that Vladimir Putin cannot remain in power.
One of our American freedoms is the freedom of free speech. The presidential oath of office requires the president to uphold our Constitution; it does not require a pledge to abrogate his human compassion and consciousness.
President Joe Biden was speaking from his heart. Today, too many are concerned with political correctness. What nonsense!
The White House was dismayed when the president went off script. Of more concern to me is that political advisers apparently believe the American public needs to be fed only pre-programed, scripted speeches. This is not free speech.
Do spokespersons truly believe unscripted statements must be reinterpreted for public consumption?
Biden demonstrated he cannot ignore the atrocities being committed against the people of Ukraine. A wonderful demonstration of his personal compassion. No need to walk back or re-explain.
Freedom of speech is just that – free to express thoughts, beliefs and compassion.
Mr. President – no walk-back is needed.
Thank you for your well-expressed personal compassion.
Cindie Petersen
Johnstown
