Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 12:13 am
During a Mass on Ash Wednesday at my church, a couple treated me to a fish dinner.
This was nice and unexpected, in which I would like to say, thank you.
Andrea Nosko
Johnstown
Johnstown Magazine is a positive and forward-thinking monthly publication for the people of our region.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.