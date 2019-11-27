Many years ago, the Dalai Lama visited Pennsylvania during a tour of the U.S. I treasure the Dalai Lama. Securing a ticket to the gathering where he was to speak was a significant challenge, but I succeeded. Of course, I shared my enthusiasm for his pending visit with almost everyone I knew.
The momentous day arrived. I attended the gathering, along with about 1,000 others. It was truly one of the most blessed days of my life, one that I will forever cherish.
So I returned home and was of course bombarded with eager inquiries-of-anticipation for my account of the assembly with the esteemed Lama. I related to all who would listen that it was indeed a venerable experience, exceeding all my expectations.
But, in a beautiful twist of destiny, I said I came away from the event possessing an even greater love for the man who introduced the Dalai Lama – Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers fame. (He was also an ordained Presbyterian minister.)
I asserted that I had never encountered a person who so entirely and completely captivated my heart. I was simply awestruck. His mere presence, gentleness and respect and admiration for the Dalai Lama was overwhelming. And I still today resonate with the heart of this very special human being, Fred Rogers.
It’s a demonstration of the authentic synchronicity between two revered sentient souls from very different religious backgrounds who embraced each other and sang to us in the language of their hearts.
Michael Quinn
Hollsopple
