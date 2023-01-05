We are truly heartbroken. The reality of losing such a magnificent individual has not yet settled in. We have shared Franco Harris with so many people throughout our lives and in so many ways.
Beyond his incredible career in the NFL, Harris represents what is best in humanity: kindness, charity, decency and humility.
He led by example on and off the field with the goal of making this a better world for us all.
We know he has touched so many of you and we mourn with you. We will remain steadfast in living and achieving the world that he wanted to build.
Franco Harris' family
