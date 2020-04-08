Fracking is to the Stonycreek River what glioblastoma, a fast-spreading, incurable, deadly brain cancer, is to the human body. Fracking destroys the land, air, water, fish, animals and ultimately, human beings.
Every word in the March 1 edition of The Tribune-Democrat column “Clean rivers are at risk” is true. Len Lichvar, chairman of the Stonycreek Improvement Project said, “It’s like cancer. (Referring to acid mine drainage.) You might not be able to cure cancer in certain forms, but you can treat the symptoms, and that’s really what we’re doing here.”
Fracking will be 100 times deadlier because no one knows how to remove the 50-plus cancer-causing chemicals, many clear and odorless, which are added to millions of gallons of our water used by one fracking tower each day.
No one knows because the 2005 Energy Policy Act specifically exempts fracking from the Clean Water Act. Why?
Because the oil companies knew fracking would destroy streams and rivers.
We’ll know the Stonycreek is destroyed, when we see the dead fish, frogs and water birds floating in the river.
Tourism will be doomed, as will kayaking, canoeing, fishing and swimming.
We must not allow Upper Yoder Township to permit fracking by changing their zoning laws, or any municipality in the Stonycreek River Watershed. Call, or email them and say, “Ban fracking. Don’t destroy the Stonycreek River.”
Go to savestoneycreekriver@gmail.com. Leave your name and address to receive a petition. Join us angry taxpayers.
Ric Chirillo
Upper Yoder Township
