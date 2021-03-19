The author of the editorial from Philadelphia Inquirer has no idea where his city gets its electricity or heating gas. Perhaps Philiadelphians could join in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to block any new natural gas pipelines, so that they, too, could enjoy expensive electricity, dirty oil or imported gas.
Per the International Energy Agency, U.S. fracked gas has led to the largest decline in energy-related CO2 on a country basis, a drop of 2.9%. Further, U.S. emissions have displayed the largest absolute decline by country, since a peak in 2000.
Politically, the fracking revolution has given us energy independence, potentially freeing us from the troubles in the Middle East.
Naturally, the editorial found a dark lining in that silver cloud, and changed the subject to methane emissions. Also oddly dragged into the discussion, the Delaware Basin Commission, what do they have to do with Westsylvania? Ours are western waters, draining into the Gulf.
Fracking hasn’t made us millionaires, but it has injected money and jobs where they are really needed. The author presumes, like John Kerry, that we could make better choices working in green energy. Festooning our ridges with windmills has environmental consequences too, not to mention pollution from mining rare earth minerals.
There is no free lunch when it comes to energy. Our light and heat comes at some environmental cost. At least fracking has brought us cheap energy along with environmental benefits.
Dave Folan
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.