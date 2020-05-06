In the response to suggesting that people stop watching Fox News, my husband and I only watch Fox and have no desire to watch the other so-called options.
Maybe if the other networks tried to report the news and not bash the president of the U.S., their ratings would go up.
Yes, we love watching the evening programing along with the early morning segments.
You couldn’t pay us to watch those other news options.
It makes you wonder why so many people want Fox to go away – maybe because it’s a different point of view?
I thought that’s what makes America so great, different points of view.
Cheryl Robson
Windber
