This is in response to the Tim Mardis’ Readers’ Forum letter (April 2, “Trump didn’t have U.S. prepared for COVID-19”) where he wrote of Fox News bias.
Although I am disappointed with all news, including Fox, for fueling the coronavirus hysteria, I will say this: Fox News called the “Russian collusion accusations” a hoax from the start ... CNN, MSNBC and other networks reported the same accusations as fact, telling us for two-plus years “the end for Trump is near.”
The two-year Robert Mueller investigation spent $32 million and found nothing. Fox was correct, the others were not. In 2016, CNN, MSNBC and other networks said Donald Trump had no chance of winning. Again, they were wrong. Then came the Ukrainian phone call. CNN, MSNBC and other networks said that would be the end of his presidency ... wrong again.
Many studies show the coverage of Trump on the other networks is over 92% negative, while Fox is rated close to 50/50. How many times do the other networks have to be wrong before people stop watching? CNN’s abysmal ratings prove most already have.
As far as the president’s coronavirus response, Mardis stated Trump knew about the impending threat in January.
If I recall, Trump was dealing with another issue at the time. That was the failed impeachment trial being pushed solely by the Democrats, so maybe he was a bit distracted.
Maybe if Democrats and the media would stop their harassment of our president, he might even be able to please Mardis, but I doubt it.
Wallace Dick
Johnstown
