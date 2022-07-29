Our science is not advanced enough to declare global warming. There are simply too many variables to make that statement.
Why is there even more ice in Antarctica? It wasn’t so many years ago that we were warned of an imminent ice age.
The largest polluters – India, China and Russia continue to pollute. Europe realized it can’t produce enough energy without fossil fuel.
John Kerry and Al Gore became billionaires gaslighting people about global warming, no windmills fueling their jets.
Just good old fossil fuel.
The United States can’t save the world by itself, but it can save our economy – $14,000 to $16,000 to replace an electric car battery. Probably another $4,000 for installation that requires an entire crew.
Disposal of the spent battery would be hazardous to the environment and it is loaded with dangerous chemicals.
The same is true for spent solar panels. China loves that we went green. We buy our solar panels from them.
Why does the government refuse to acknowledge that miles and miles of woodlands were destroyed to erect windmills and solar panels, and the destruction of countless trout streams, wildlife and its habitats?
Where were the environmentalists?
Where was the EPA that incessantly preaches conservation and environment?
The facts: Renewable energy most likely is our future. However, the science isn’t there yet. Stop making people and our economy suffer by continuing with your idealistic talk. We still need fossil fuel.
David Frieben
Johnstown
