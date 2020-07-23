For most of my adult life, I have been a hard-core Democrat, but in 2016, all of that changed and I supported Donald Trump’s platform and I voted for him.
I will support and vote for him in his reelection because he stands for what I stand for: pro-life and letting babies live, support of law enforcement, Second Amendment for gun rights, voter ID, economic prosperity, small government and less government control, term limits, capitalism vs. socialism and communism, free speech, the national anthem, our flag and the Constitution.
Trump may not be the smoothest talker, and sometimes he comes on a little strong, but in my heart, I know that he is fighting hard to preserve and protect all the things that I stand for.
I am a patriot, and so is Trump.
Trump 2020. God bless and protect America.
Mary Carol Edwards
Richland Township
