Why is the Pennsylvania Senate protecting child predators?
Currently, there is a bill (HB 951) sitting on Sen. Kim Ward’s desk that would open a two-year window so survivors of child sexual abuse can sue their predators and any institutions that covered up the abuse or protected predators instead of children.
Ward refuses to put this bill up for vote in the Senate. Why? This bill would also allow those predators and institutions covering for them to be known to the public.
Wouldn’t you like to know if the person who lives beside you was a child predator?
Or that the person who operates a business that young children and teenagers frequent committed child rape?
Once a predator always a predator. Just because a predator may be elderly does not mean he or she is no longer a threat to the public.
Dr. Johnnie Barto was 70 years old when he was finally arrested. Two days before he was arrested he sexually assaulted three patients.
Ward could put an end to these predators hiding by simply putting this bill up for a vote.
Why are predators more important than children, our children? Why won’t she do her job and let the Senate vote on this bill?
If you are as outraged as I am, contact your senator and Ward and tell them to pass this bill for the sake of our children.
This is a no-brainer bill, yet why is it just sitting on her desk?
Jennifer Goetz
Windber
