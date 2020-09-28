Following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in February 2016 – nearly nine months before the election – Republican senators, including Pennsylvania’s own Pat Toomey, announced they would not consider any nominee put forth by then-President Barack Obama to replace Scalia because it was an election year and the American people should have a say in appointing Scalia’s successor.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated then, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” For his part, Toomey stated, “... with a presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.”
Republicans stuck to their word and refused to even hold a hearing for Merrick Garland.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away less than seven weeks before the 2020 election, but Republicans have already indicated they intend to confirm a nominee prior to the election anyway.
While I may not have agreed with the Republicans’ logic in 2016, they set a precedent, and if they break from their own logic, it will violate the tenets of fundamental fairness that are central to the rule of law, and it will de-legitimize the Supreme Court for a generation.
If Obama was not able to get a nominee considered leading up to the election, neither should President Donald Trump.
It’s only fair.
Ross Kleinstuber
Ebensburg
