Recently, I saw a sparrow in a field with several types of birds following it.
As I watched closely, the sparrow led the other birds to food, to protection and to shelter. He is skillful in the art of schooling others to survive and to thrive. He is always aware of the raven who is searching to destroy him. Yet, he leads himself and others to safety. If only we would follow the sparrow.
God is our protector while Satan is our enemy. We must keep our eyes on the Lord. He holds supreme wisdom. He encourages us to rise above the storm and lets us know the greatest gift a man can have is bringing happiness to others.
Psalm 84:3 says, “Even the sparrow has found a home,” and two verses later it states, “Blessed are those whose strength is in you, who have set their hearts on pilgrimage.”
The sparrow has a symbolic meaning of someone on their way to meet God, and despite many hardships in their journey they grow strong in God’s presence.
God loves every living creature. His word says, “You are of more value than many sparrows.” We are the very good part of all God has created. He will lead, guide and direct us on our journey to a better world.
Michael A. Muscatello
Windber
