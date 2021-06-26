As I drive around Johnstown, I still see numerous homes and businesses that are still sporting their Trump paraphernalia. There are a lot of Biden signs and flags still out as well. In July, it will be eight months since the November 2020 election. Five months since the inauguration. Isn’t it time to put the signs and flags away? If you want to fly a flag, fly the American flag.
There are more things to be concerned about than which candidate won or lost the election, such as bringing the economy back after a pandemic, making sure you have food on the table, supporting local businesses and ensuring they thrive, stopping hate speeches against our neighbors of different faiths, ethnicities or sexual preferences – there are some social media groups purporting to support our area that are a haven for this type of speech, and ensuring people are vaccinated so that businesses won’t be shut down again for being COVID hot spots and events won’t be canceled again.
I can hope that the pandemic provided people time to reflect, a time to work on being a better person than they were before the pandemic. To be more understanding. More generous. Kinder.
Put away the political signs from an election that over nine months ago.
Stop listening to partisan tv channels.
Stop reading online conspiracy theories.
Fly the American flag instead. It is almost the Fourth of July. It’s time to be a proud American, not a partisan one.
Paula Tomko
Johnstown
