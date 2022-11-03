The Richland American Legion removed the flags from the graves at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in late September.
Why? Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
The flag on my father’s grave was placed there by me, not the legion. I realize the legion could not know who placed the flags on their own, but I will place a new one on my dad’s grave with a tag marked, “Personal, do not remove.”
Hopefully the legion will respect my flag and not remove it.
The legion does many good things, but this was not one of them.
John W. Molnar
Conemaugh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.