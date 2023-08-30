It has been over two months since my second letter was published on June 7 regarding the issue of no American flag proudly flying from the Cambria County Central Park Complex, which contains three courtrooms.
Where else have you seen a courthouse without an American flag flying over it?
The last letter did get some action from the Cambria County commissioners, as I heard that several of them were at the building checking out where to locate an American flag soon after the letter was published.
To prove that they have no concept of what that flag means to veterans, they decided to have one placed in the back parking lot of that building. The only ones who will see it are the people parking back there and also prisoners being transported for hearings.
I have a Vietnam veteran friend who has talked to various veteran organizations about this location and they are not happy about it.
Our flag should be honored and seen per the U.S. Flag Code and not placed in a back parking lot just to say they have a flag by the building.
Recently, I saw a picture from the Library of Congress from the 1970s showing the building with six American flags flying from it on Franklin Street, and it makes me angry that this continues to drag on.
The flag at the Inclined Plane will probably be up and proudly waving before one is placed here.
There is talk that a Christmas tree like the one Glosser Bros. had on the corner of Locust and Franklin streets will be placed on that building. Imagine the backlash that the commissioners will receive from veterans if that happens and their flag ends up in the parking lot.
May God bless our nation and all the ones who sacrificed so much to ensure that our flag proudly waves.
Barbara Figard
Johnstown
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat asked Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas C. Chernisky to respond to the above letter. His response follows.
Commissioners working to display flag
I am glad that this was brought to our attention. The commissioners agree that we need a flag at the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown.
We have an engineer firm involved who will help to make sure that the flag is properly displayed and that all guidelines are followed.
The county is in the process of determining the appropriate location to display the flag.
Thomas C. Chernisky
Cambria County President Commissioner
