I am a Vietnam veteran who is proud to have had the honor of serving under the flag of our nation.
In mid-May, while traveling past St. John Gualbert on Clinton Street, I noticed that the American flag was flying by just the top grommet.
I told a parishioner from there and asked that he tell the church about it so that it could be corrected before Memorial Day. He said that he would and later told me that he had told the pastor about my concern and the pastor said he would bring it to the attention of the church’s maintenance committee.
Memorial Day has come and gone along with Thunder In The Valley and the Fourth of July and guess what, it hasn’t been corrected even though it was mentioned again to the pastor.
If the church cannot have our nation’s flag flying properly they should just take it down as the city did to the Pennsylvania flag in Central Park which also was flying by just one grommet.
Steve Swintosky
Johnstown
