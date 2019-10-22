The Pirates made the right move firing manager Clint Hurdle, who did the worst job in MLB this year.
Hurdle made a lot of knucklehead moves. He lost the team, and the players knew he was a phony.
The Bucs have not made the playoffs since they traded Andrew McCutchen.
He was exciting and loved by the fans and kids, who saw that you do not have to be a big, physical, giant of a man.
Hurdle would take pitchers out too early and pitch to instead of walking the best hitter on the other team, like he did in the 12th-inning loss to the Reds on Steve Blass Day at PNC Park. He should have never been given a contract extension.
• Here we go again. Now the left Democrats can’t accept losing to President Donald Trump in 2016. They keep making up lies. They know they can’t beat him in 2020, so they want to impeach him.
Trump has done more for blacks, women and Latinos than any president since Abraham Lincoln. I voted for Trump and do not like being called racist. I have a lot of black and white friends in Johnstown who know me and my family well.
Democrats cry racism every election time. We are tired of all this foolishness. We are all the same under God. Don’t forget it, Democrats.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.