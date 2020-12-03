A Readers’ Forum letter by Marvin Gindlesperger (Nov. 6, “Column more about politics than science”) criticized writers who focus less on facts and science in favor of politics. He cited data from the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center to show that the number of acres burned has decreased significantly from 1926 to present day. I consider myself qualified to respond because I have a bachelor’s degree in forest science from Penn State and I work professionally as a forester.
He is correct. Less acres burn annually today than a century ago. In the pre-colonial era, the difference is even greater.
This continent was on fire all the time.
The fires today, however, are incredibly more destructive.
Pre-colonial fires burned more often.
Central Pennsylvania burned every 10-30 years and parts of Florida were one to three years. More frequent fires are primarily lower in severity and limited to the understory. Burning more often means less available fuels to burn.
High severity, stand replacing fires that destroy all trees and even the mineral soil did happen, but they were very rare. They only occurred every few hundred years at best in the mountainous west. But today, these types of fires are on the news every year.
A modern legacy of human fire suppression resulted in the buildup of fuels and overstocked forests. Tree stressors, such as long-term drought, extreme heat and non-native tree pests and diseases, allow fires to quickly grow into large complexes.
Yes, less fires burn, but their impacts are far greater. And we have nothing to blame but ourselves.
Brian Crooks
Brush Valley
