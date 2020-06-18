Kudos to Pat Stefano for his column on June 6, “It’s time to rethink state-run liquor system.” I believe we are the only state that still requires us to use a state store to by liquor. They took advantage of us when the pandemic hit. They cut us off entirely when we needed them most.
I believe Pennsylvanians were the only Americans worldwide who were unable to get a drink. If that’s what they think of us as customers, its time we fired them as suppliers. We need to be free to buy as we please.
Ron Madison
Johnstown
