This is offered as a salute to the unheralded people who honestly faced an unhealed pain lingering in their lives who sought out the support and help they needed to sort it out to its resolution.
You sometimes struck out alone on your quest.
You found those unbiased counselors who persevered beside you. Some of you found a core of close friends who stood with you. Many of you found strength in faith and prayer life in your quest.
And the resolution you found surprised many of you. But yours is a life of newfound freedom many have claimed is not possible.
Indeed, many former peers say you cannot exist. Others see you as a traitor to their cause. Mainstream folk are often afraid to embrace you, and the mainstream media do not acknowledge you.
There are no parades in your honor, no colorful flags hoisted for you. No president calls you out as brave.
But I have heard your stories, and read many more. And I believe you are among us, a blessing to you and to us, your peers.
You, too, are courageous, and have genuine reason for pride.
You, the “exes,” who have moved on, deserve our salute as well.
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
