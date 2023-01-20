To all that believe Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is about being green and saving the environment, I have been working in the coal and energy sector for nearly half of my life. And I agree on the fact that we need to lessen our carbon footprint on earth.
I did a little research online (transportgeography.org) and it doesn’t take long to realize the impact of exporting raw materials from Pennsylvania is not the answer.
We are exporting more coal from this country than we ever have, over 85 million short ton.
Pennsylvania exports approximately 40 million short tons of coal annually,
There are multiple trains leaving every day from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky heading to Baltimore, Norfolk and Mobile to be shipped overseas to produce products and shipped back here.
One train can haul approximately 14,000 tons. It takes at least two locomotives to pull that train using approximately 250 gallons of fuel per hour per loco until it hits the hills, then it uses more.
There are approximately 60,000 cargo ships in the world only stopping to load or unload.
The ship that hauls coal uses approximately 63,000 gallons per day of fuel, No. 6 fuel oil, a fuel that is so toxic that one ship causes as much pollution as 50 million automobiles.
It takes that ship approximately 25 days to make it to China, much of this is going to a country supplying 62% of its energy from coal-fired power plant with no emission control.
I understand the importance of going green, but this isn’t the right way. We need to cut out some of the middlemen, keep our natural resources here, bring back – Made in the U.S.A.
Tim Fleegle
Portage
