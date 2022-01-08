I cannot believe the direction our great nation has taken. Our president is leading us into a socialist financial disaster.
He has a Hollywood-style oval office set from where he delivers his speeches. His press conferences, few and far between, are scripted. Just watch one, he looks at a cheat sheet of who to recognize, knows the question and has a prepared response.
He is a coddled, white elitist politician who never did a real day’s work in his life.
He spent more than 50 years living on our tax dollars and now blames everyone else for his incompetence.
His vice president Kamala Harris has totally fallen off the radar. Where is she, what does she do, except giggle whenever confronted? Biden was only elected by Donald Trump haters, who would sooner see an incompetent in office than someone who bucked that established political machine.
Answer me this, Trump haters, are you now willingly endure escalating fuel prices, rampant inflation, taxation to fund paying people not to work, plus a federally imposed obligation to feed, clothe, house and medically care for illegal immigrants who daily cross our southern border.
When problems grow, where will Biden, Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, et al., all be – hunkered down in their safe, gated communities with publicly-funded police protection.
David K. Camblin
Johnstown
