If the liberal west did not fight Russia, the global elite’s plans to transform or “reset” the world into their own socialist image in the way of the World Economic Forum would fail.
Fighting for democracy in Ukraine
is a lie. It is a fight for the new world order.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is dangerous. He called for a nuclear first strike on Russia and the sending of American sons and daughters to fight and die in Ukraine.
It’s as if we see another call equivalent to the 1962 Cuban missile crisis by communist dictator Fidel Castro’s demand that the Soviet Union attack America first.
Ukraine can give up its claims in the parts that Russia already holds which are those of Russian-speaking people and pledge to stay neutral regarding NATO.
Otherwise, if Russia does not achieve its objectives soon there will be calamity in the west and for the whole world if the west continues its folly of accelerating war in Ukraine.
Asking for peace is a good question considering that our leaders are on the verge of nuclear war out of hatred for Russia and for provoking war. Now is the time for peace in Ukraine, in Russia and in our country, too, like Our Lady of Fatima prophesied.
Considering that our leaders are saying “as long as it takes,” isn’t it time we start saying no to war against Russia through Ukraine?
Karl Komara
Johnstown
