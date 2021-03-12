It’s nice to know that an ex-employer can try to take away your unemployment benefits when you’ve put money into it for many years.
Like everyone else I have bills to pay and I take care of my daughter. But it seems that assumptions take over the truth sometimes.
If anyone out there is fighting for unemployment due to an ex-employer trying to take it away, fight tooth and nail for it. Don’t give an inch. You paid into it, therefore you earned it fair and square.
With the pandemic, you know all too well that they collected their grant money and are sitting on it to invest. With no regard to their employees and staff and getting the items they need to accomplish their jobs.
Greed will always be their downfall.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
