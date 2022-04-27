What does the U.S. Constitution mean to you?
For me it’s the federal law. A law that gives the people the right to alter a government. And so far our government hasn’t been acting in our favor.
George Washington despised Congress, due to them not giving immediate aid to help him in the Revolutionary War.
It’s time for the citizens of this country to fight for their freedom and rights.
Enough of the child’s play that is in Washington, D.C.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
