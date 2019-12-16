Mental health stigma has come a long way over the years with all the commercials about improving your mental health, and advertisements about treatments.
But in Cambria County, the treatment has not. If you need to call crisis, you have to let it ring and ring, hoping someone answers. NAMI is no longer available in the Cambria County area.
Where are people to turn for mental health help?
Is it due to our government not providing enough funds to help with the increasing numbers of those with mental illnesses? Is it the health care in this country? I say it is both.
Another concerning problem is no mental health care for young children with mental health and behavior issues.
They get admitted to the ER for hours until a bed opens up at Southwood in Pittsburgh, The Meadows near Penn State, or maybe out of state due to the children psychiatric unit at our local hospital was closed due to lack of doctors.
It is time those in the community and Cambria County start fighting for better treatment and recourses for those suffering with a mental illness.
Get educated and advocate. Speak up for those who may not be able to. Bring awareness to the county officials and fight for what is right – the need for improving treatments.
Diane McElhoes
NAMI and mental health advocate
