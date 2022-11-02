Here in a city with buildings occasionally collapsing under their own weight, aided by years of neglect, with no accountability and no consequences by an apathetic council and city administration, we find the elusive politicians of both parties and their money men on the hills telling us all how they have been fighting blight.
With all of them boasting of all their accomplishments and giving each other endorsements for their fine work on blight, we, the lowly city taxpayers, who use actual vision to see and not one made up by a capture team, find that Vision 2022 littered with lots of blight. In our neighborhoods, buildings are in midcollapse, some are partially burned and some are seriously aged.
How, with all these warriors fighting blight for so many years, do the towns and wards look so bad? Seems strange ... almost like it’s made up.
In my experience of reporting code complaints, which is way more than most, I know it’s not true. Even council themselves have said at meetings that codes are a broken system. It is!
Unfortunately for the property owners the season is a short one. It begins well after the primary ends and will come to a stop when the ballots are counted. Then all these politicians fighting blight this week can take a well-deserved rest until the next election cycle.
Joseph Warhul
Johnstown
