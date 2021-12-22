This is to address Tina Blough’s Nov. 27 letter, “Read the First Amendment” and Wilbert Clark’s Nov. 13 letter, “Read the Constitution for what it is.” This is not a rebuttal, as there is truth in what you both are saying.
It’s not just a building that we the people own, it’s a country. And I’m sure you both know that. When we go into that voting booth, do we really know who we are voting for? Then they take an oath to abide by the supreme law of the land our U.S. Constitution. Once they’re in office, they go against their oath and start pushing their own agenda.
Whether Democrat or Republican, we have to make sure the right people are running our country. If voting doesn’t work or peaceful protests, what’s left? something no one wants is violence.
Our country was won by violence. I’m sure we the people will not allow our country to become a communist country.
I fought against it before and will again if need be.
The First Amendment is part of our Constitution, along with the other nine amendments of the Bill of Rights. And, yes, read our Constitution for what it is, and abide by it.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.