Do you remember a place growing up where you’d meet friends or play ball? Is there something your current neighborhood provides that adds quality of life – a view, trees or a park?
Our village, Blough, has these things in a field along Route 403 in Somerset County. Until a few decades ago, you’d catch a baseball game here any weekend.
There were coal mining leagues.
Then the field hosted several church leagues.
It has been the site of town picnics and celebrations.
Children have built lasting memories.
Many grew to be tremendous athletes, such as Frank Kostro, (Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins).
Today, the best part of the day can be sitting on the porch, enjoying the scenery the field provides. In distressed areas such as ours, something that small adds a big boost to daily life.
For 100 years, we’ve maintained this field (with permission from the coal company owner) which has grown as a source of pride. As much as we’ve liked to think of the field as our own, we’ve known this isn’t true; we were reminded of that recently when a “land-for-sale” sign went up.
It isn’t possible to predict the field’s future, so residents are forming a nonprofit to raise funds to purchase the land for our community.
The moral of this story? Don’t take for granted things that make each day happier.
For more information, or to help, e-mail bloughfield@yahoo.com.
Gerri Zellam
Linda Yoder
Janette Gruss
board of directors of Development of Blough Field Fund
