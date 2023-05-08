A definition of the word convenience is to make something easier or useful for someone, however it’s not always true.
For example, one utility company encourages you to pay online, but charges a $3 convenience fee.
Another utility provides the option to pay by phone, but subject to a $5 convenience fee.
A cable company charges $2 for a paper invoice for your convenience. Banks may charge fees to manage your account, for your convenience. Company telephone menus change frequently, but for your convenience.
Some gas stations suggest you pay at the pump using a credit card, but add a fee for your convenience. Grocery stores offer e-coupons, perks and the use of store cards – just download the app – all for your convenience.
I have elderly relatives and neighbors who do not have a computer or cellphone and cannot benefit from these conveniences, is that discrimination?
Insurance companies and newspapers raise rates without notice. I understand that companies need to make a profit and at times raise rates, but to collect additional fees through a convenience fee seems to benefit the provider.
Customer loyalty is disappearing and incentives or rewards for doing business with a specific provider for a number has little bearing. It’s sad to see profit and greed replacing loyalty and service.
Decency and respect for others is also disappearing, unfortunately that is our society today.
Our only hope is the convenience fee that Jesus Christ paid for our eternal salvation, his life; thank him for that each day.
Gary Kozak
Johnstown
