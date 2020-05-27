The extremely high coronavirus death toll is a result of inaction by our federal government.
President Donald Trump boasts that banning travel from China saved thousands of lives. However, in the two months after the ban, 40,000 U.S. citizens traveled from China.
In the state of Pennsylvania, with a population of 12.8 million, there are nearly 5,000 coronavirus deaths. Contrast this to entire countries. At the time of this writing, New Zealand, with a population of 5 million, has only 21 deaths. Germany’s population of 83 million counts 7,863 deaths. South Korea, with a population of 51 million, has fewer than 300 deaths.
Making the difference is the aforementioned countries had widespread and early testing beginning in February. At that time, Trump was downplaying the crisis and saying it was under control. The U.S. still continues to have a shortage of testing sites and supplies.
Eighty-five thousand deaths in the U.S. are inexcusable. Tens of thousands of lives have been needlessly lost. Trump is failing our country.
Paula Popp
Johnstown
