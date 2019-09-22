The great anthropologist Ruth Benedict said that the leader in a culture was often the one most drenched in that culture, so that to an outsider he would appear grotesque.
So it is that President Donald Trump supporters find in him the essential American, the one who “tells it like it is,” but to outsiders he appears grotesque, a bloated, racist liar who is willing to send very sick children away from their life-sustaining medical care in a letter to their families that seems to come from death himself, giving them 33 days to get out.
Trump even has a small cap that says MAGA – Make America Grotesque Again.
Me? I am an outsider.
I am fed up with this uncaring, selfish president who scatters crumbs to the Republicans, who in turn wear the MAGA cap proudly.
Charles Clifton
Johnstown
