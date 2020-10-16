Why aren’t Christians searching God’s word and speaking up, concerning the the dreaded mark of the beast? (Revelation 13:11-18) This is God’s most fearful warning to the human race in all the Bible?
God wants all the world to know what this mark is so none need to commit this terrible sin against God to become eternally lost.
I heard many ridiculous stories such as computer chips being branded and super computers in Europe. God’s people will warn the world of this deadly mark. The Lord always warns the world before passing his judgment in the Bible.
If we study the Scriptures, we find that it’s God’s commandments at the controversy being disputed. (Revelation 12:17)
In Revelation 14:6-12: after warning against the mark of the beast, the Bible says, “Here is the patience of the saints, here are they that keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus.
So those who don’t keep all the commandments of God are the ones who receive the mark of the beast.
Christians keep all the commandments, except one, the fourth – the seventh day Sabbath – which has been changed by man (Daniel 7:25) and now celebrated on Sunday, the first day of the week.
In Luke 16:17, Jesus says, “it is easier for heaven and earth to pass than one title of the law to fail.”
Armageddon is between the commandments of men and the commandments of God. Whom will we worship?
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.