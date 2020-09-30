OK don’t panic, OK I won’t. Why won’t you? Fear is used as a weapon in the Democratic Party.
Climate change is a weapon to control the economy and COVID-19 to control the people.
Only God can control the climate and the COVID numbers are inflated to induce fear and panic. The protests against injustice ended months ago, what you’re seeing in blue cities and states such as Portland, Oregon, is political and domestic terrorism.
Mayors and governors have a sworn duty to protect and serve the people.
Criminals love blue states. Right, Mr. Wolf? Oh, he is not answering.
Ron Marol
Moxham
