Why is the expectant mother the only one who can determine whether or not the baby should be given a chance at life?
When I was growing up, it was common knowledge that the baby belonged to the father – that without him, there would be no conception.
Young women were deceived by leaders of the feminist movement in the 1960s into believing that what they had growing in their wombs was just a piece of tissue of the woman. The baby is not conceived until the man becomes part of the quotient. Didn’t the young women know what caused pregnancy?
Growing up, I often heard women speaking about a pregnant woman and saying, “It’s so-and-so’s baby.” Therefore, it seems like this is a legal matter. The father should have to agree to an abortion.
If the expectant mother doesn’t want the baby, upon birth the baby would become the father’s, if he did not agree to an abortion.
Men and women are only co-creators with God. He begins life and has a purpose for each. Women have no right to kill what God has created.
I believe it’s time for men to challenge the woman’s right to choose.
At the same time, it’s time for men to take responsibility and marry the woman carrying their children. Otherwise, the one sure way of preventing unwanted pregnancies is refraining from sex.
King David beautifully wrote about the pre-born baby from conception in Psalm 139.
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
