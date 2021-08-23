Letter to the editor | Fascism defeated, now it's back By Michael J. Smajda Aug 23, 2021 1 hr ago Isn't it ironic the generation that defeated fascism raises a generation that adores fascism?Michael J. Smajda Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville Tags Generation Fascism Michael J. Smajda Letter Editor Harrisburg Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Rod Gilbert, Hall of Famer for New York Rangers, dies at 80 Don Everly of early rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers dies at 84 Michael Frank Frank, Michael Marie joswick Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'He made an impact': St. Francis esports coach, former baseball standout Trotz remembered as 'happy,' 'welcoming'Audit: 4 Cambria sheriff's deputies worked for municipalities while on county payrollCal is cutting hair and spreading good in HornerstownJohnstown population drops again by 12.2%, Census showsCambria County district attorney calls for justice in Moxham shooting deathUplifting trend: Johnstown airport leaders welcome growing pains as airline use takes offDempsey expects emotional return to Johnstown after mentor's passingTunnel to Towers chairman on 'Never Forget' memorial walk; arriving in Shanksville SaturdayFBI: 31 indicted in 'major' Johnstown-area drug ringWestmont school board approves mask mandate for unvaccinated students, staff ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
