As owners of a small, family-run business, we would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our valued customers for helping to keep us afloat during these difficult times.
The Outhouse was started almost 50 years ago by our father and father-in-law, Bob Helsel.
To this point, we are grateful for the patronage of our customers who have become our cherished friends.
We wish you a Merry Christmas and pray for a 2021 that brings blessings to us all.
Kelly and Lloyd Rager
Johnstown
