If we read Revelation 14:6-12, this is the last warning given to our world before Christ’s return. If we read Daniel 7 and Revelation 13 and 14, it reveals the beast and his image identifying the mark of the beast and our need to reject it.
The Bible says Satan and the beast and his image will be destroyed and thrown in the lake of fire (Revelation 19:10) for deceiving the world and forcing the mark of the beast on earth’s inhabitants.
The false prophet is another name in the Bible for the image of the beast. Today, false prophecy runs rapid in the Christian church focusing on a middle east deception.
The Bible says we need to be centered on Christ and his righteousness to receive his garment of righteousness (Revelation 3:5) as a gift through faith so we are not found naked and ashamed (Revelation 16:12-16) at his coming.
We have a choice to whom we worship. We are to give glory to God by keeping his commandments, the hour of his judgment has come, worship him that made the heavens, earth, sea and fountains of water (Revelation 14:6 and 7).
This is a quote from the Fourth Commandment which is the Sabbath of the Lord thy God (Saturday), identifying him as Creator deserving worship from is creatures separating him from all other false gods (Exodus 20:8-11).
Armageddon will involve everyone. Those who reject God’s commandments reject Christ and will receive the dreaded mark of the beast (Revelation 14:12 and John 14:15).
Daniel Thompson
Johnstown
