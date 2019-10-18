A little background on fake news that began around 2013 on social media:
• Where individuals and groups discovered they could publish outrageous stories, true or not.
• Meant to initiate interest in those who might have propensity for the story line and have that group pass it on to others.
This worked so well, that political parties in the U.S. and around the world quickly discovered how to manipulate the new campaigns and get their political followers to believe almost anything that could further their campaign and damage opponents.
Once the ideas were instilled into the targeted groups, it is highly unlikely any adverse information would every change their minds. Nor will they question the source or independently search for truth.
All illustrated in the 2016 presidential campaign by Russia, President Donald Trump and others around the world.
Corruption is the new theme being added to fake news in the political rhetoric. Corruption, like fake news, is a forum in which the corrupt accuse opposition as the corrupt.
Corruption, like fake news, is a powerful tool.
With Facebook now setting no limit to truth in content, anything goes.
Propaganda/fake news and corruption is now destroying our democracy.
Unfortunately, the Constitution’s protected freedom of speech and freedom of the press as currently interpreted is their shield.
The GOP/conservatives just launched a $10 million misinformation ad campaign against Democrats on Facebook.
With $1 billion, the largest propagandized political campaign ever begins.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
Commented
