People laugh because I always depict myself as a stupid little man. On my own, I know I am. But I have the answer to end this COVID-19 pandemic. It really is simple. This nation was based on “In God We Trust.”
Believe it or not, our biggest export to the world is Christianity. The answer is Jesus Christ. I will make a bold statement: As long as we believe in Jesus Christ and what he did for us on the cross and don’t give up, he will not give up on us.
Our faith in him is all we need. Think of this. God brought us through five-plus wars, and all we ask for was a place to bury our dead. People, God’s hand is still on his people. Believe in him and have faith.
The Bible is the true word of God, and it says: If my people (us who believe and have faith) who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land. (2 Chronicles 7:14)
This problem is too big for us, but not for God.
It’s simple: pray and have faith in your savior. Read the last book in the Bible. We win.
God bless America.
Grant Shaffer
Ogletown
