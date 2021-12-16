My husband, Doug and I went on a cruise in February 2020 right before COVID-19 spread throughout our country. As we made the journey home from Florida, Doug became sicker and sicker.
As it grew hard for Doug to breathe, I took him to the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Talha Mehmood, our beloved intensive care doctor, consulted on Doug’s case and rushed him to the ICU with pneumonia, calling ahead to the nursing floor to ask the staff to prepare for his arrival with urgency.
My teammates and my work family in the ICU (where I work as a certified nursing assistant) whipped into action, and they were by our side every step of the way through Doug’s most difficult days and, eventually, his recovery. It was so hard to see the love of my life going through this experience, but their support, love and prayers kept me going.
I know that it’s a difficult time in the health care industry, but I love my colleagues and I love my job. We live for helping others, even when the circumstances are challenging.
I recently introduced myself to patient and he said “I know you,” to which I replied, “How do you know me?” He said, “Connie, you are a child of God.”
I will never forget what he said to me. I promised to put him on our prayer list at Kantner United Methodist Church. Not long after he passed away, his son told me how much that meant to his father and thanked me.
I am so grateful to God and to our amazing ICU team for saving my husband, Doug, and for all that they do each day to help so many people through life’s darkest moments.
Connie Miller
Hooversville
