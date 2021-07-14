This is in response to Chuck Colbert’s Readers’ Forum letter on June 23, “Trump was not a great president.” Colbert states in his letter how the Democrats did not remove God from their platform and his diatribe of the Democratic Party’s reference to faith and religion, “As a core value of the Democratic Party.” Wow. How did so many of us Christians miss the saintliness of the Democratic Party?
Perhaps it was when the Democrats literally booed God at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, not exactly a welcoming of God.
Maybe it was after the Supreme Court’s decision of 2015 that legalized homosexual marriage, and former Democrat President Barack Obama lit the White House in rainbow colors in celebration.
Or could it be when the Democrats came up with a new choice of words as they seem to be so expert at doing? Pro-choice instead of abortion, which includes even the rejection of the heart-beat bill.
If you claim to be a Christian Democrat and think the previous instances are endearing to the Democratic Party, you need a soul-searching experience.
God doesn’t want us booing him, but to honor, trust and worship him. He created man and woman for the marriage relationship. And through this relationship, to propagate the human race and live a God-fearing life that would be honoring to him and others of this God-given human race.
I can smell the stench of hypocrisy when Colbert tries to relate the Democratic Party to faith and religion as a core value of their party.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
