Many people are now concerned about the recent stock market plunge. Many more are concerned about a possible COVID-19 pandemic.
However, locally, something has happened that I believe that the city of Johns-
town (alleged leadership?) must finally address. It is that eyesore on Franklin Street. During these past several years, as the Conrad Building has been crumbling, the officials at City Hall have offered us nothing but excuses for their inaction.
By the mere fact that barricades have been placed around this monstrosity, the city acknowledges the building is dangerous. This decaying structure is a menace to us and it is a health and safety hazard.
In the past week, more chunks of debris fell from this building. It is an accident waiting to happen. When is something real going to be done about it?
Paul Dolan
Johnstown
