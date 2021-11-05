I had an eye-opening experience for five weeks being the assistant to the instructor at a local school. I watched laziness, sarcasm and destruction of school property by students that are there wasting time because knowing no consequence will apply to them.
A third of one class will receive a failing mark, but because of funding they will get a passing grade since it looks great on paper. Seventh- and eighth-grade math conversions is not known and how many inches in a foot.
Reading is a challenge and these are senior- and junior-level students. Knowledge of a cell phone? Sleeping during class and the use of cell phones knowing this is a policy of the school is not allowed.
Schools have become a playground and a joke because nothing is enforced by the administrators. This doesn’t apply to teachers, they do try.
Congratulations goes to the administration of all school districts and parents who are producing generations of noncaring dummies. But don’t worry, you’ll still get your funding and parents will get their son or daughter passed through the system even though that child doesn’t deserve it.
Peter M. Fedash
Richland Township
