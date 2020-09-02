The Fourth of July came and the next day, it left. However, some people saw fit to extend it several weeks. Some enthusiasts started two weeks before the Fourth and also extended it a week or two later.
There were two kinds of people: the happy ones and not-so-happy ones. The happy ones are the people who pitched a tent and sold fireworks. They smiled and whistled all the way to the bank. The other happy group is those who just love the Fourth of July so much that they extended it three or four weeks.
The not-so-happy ones were the dog owners who had to suffer with their pets.
I have some friends who own a German Rottweiler. She is big, strong, well trained and intelligent, probably more intelligent than those who extended the Fourth. This poor dog for weeks had to live in a dog’s hell.
At one point, she jumped in bed with the woman of the house and put her paws around her. How human can a dog get?
According to the internet, dogs have been known to die of fright on the Fourth of July.
According to The Tribune-Democrat’s July 17 edition, authorities know about all this but do not know what to do about it.
What can we dog owners and dog lovers do to put pressure on our politicians to do something about it?
Richard A. Ruth
Johnstown
