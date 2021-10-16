I support the UPJ faculty petition to mandate vaccinations for all faculty, staff and students.
I would extend that mandate to include vaccinations for community members who want to safely visit the campus for programs and use the Owen Library for research, reading a variety of newspapers and journals, and using computers with guest approval.
Martin Rice objected to the mandate because not “all or even a majority of the faculty” signed the petition (Sept. 22, “Science needs more years for testing”).
He objects to the mandate because – he claims – the COVID-19 vaccines development was rushed, not properly tested and only given emergency approval. Rice does acknowledge that the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved by the FDA.
Even so, he argues that the approval
was rushed. He claims previous vaccines have taken many years of development and trials before they have been approved. Science today is far advanced from the 1950s.
Most scientists, researchers, doctors, nurses and public health advocates argue in favor of getting a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Millions of people worldwide and in the U.S. have received vaccines that have proven effective in preventing the contagion and mitigating its effects. The vaccines do not kill people – the virus does.
Most of the deaths in the recent Delta variant surge happen among the unvaccinated. The Delta has also attacked more younger people, ages 5 to 11, than the original onslaught of the virus. Scientists have developed vaccines safe and effective for school-age children.
Rice should be cautioned that misinformation assists the virus in killing our fellow human beings. He has a perfect right to express his views, but he must confront the consequences of his opinions and feelings.
Rodger Henderson
Johnstown
