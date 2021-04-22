The first year of expanded voting worked well here in Pennsylvania. Voter turnout was higher than prior years, and false claims about election fraud have been rejected in virtually every court to consider them.
If you did not have the opportunity to attend the bipartisan special committee on election integrity and reform, you can submit your comments through https://pasenelectioncommittee.com/.
By your positive comments, you can uphold and expand the freedom to vote.
Joseph G. Antal
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.