I don’t know about you but I’m sick of politicians. I’m exhausted by the conflict and controversy and the twisted news media that attacks our president.
I’m also sick of hearing about impeachment and investigations. I want our elected leaders to do their jobs and get things fixed.
I want a president that’s not a cowardly politician. I don’t care if he has bad hair, is occasionally a bit of a jerk, and an egomaniac.
Our country is in a mess because politicians are two-faced, self-serving and gutless.
The country is being invaded by illegal aliens, and we are being plagued by special interest groups who demand special rights, and special benefits and want to replace our democracy with a communist based government.
I want a leader who will fight to put this country back on the right track. President Donald Trump knows what needs to be done and he is prepared to fight to protect us.
Trump may not be a saint, but we didn’t elect a religious leader. I believe a true leader is someone who knows what needs to be done and does it regardless of the personal consequences.
Our current elected leaders should get to work and do the job we elected them to do or just serve their term then go home and get real jobs.
As we slide down the banister to the 2020 election, lets hope all the splinters are pointed the other way.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
