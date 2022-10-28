To those who count me as a friend, as well as to those who do not, I’m hoping that during this election season you’ll give great consideration to not just what a political candidate says, but to how the candidate conducts his or her life.
I believe it was former UCLA basketball coach, John Wooden who said, “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching.” Actions speak louder than words.
I encourage you to look beyond the rhetoric and delve into each candidate’s character. Please exercise your right to vote. There are those who would die to do so.
Bryn McKay
Windber
